Editor: This is a letter to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould.
Gee, Ron, we see that some of us Havasuvians may get a largesse of perhaps $160 snatched from the coffers of the U.S. Treasury. Plans for spending such an amazing amount might include a trip to Tahiti or an Hawaiian beach – not.
Instead, may we timidly suggest, couldn’t that piddling amount be kept intact and go, for instance, to an upgrading of McCulloch Boulevard?
Our “Main Street” is taking such a beating from the onslaught of freedom-seeking Kaliph Ornians and our own city’s burgeoning population that dare I add in our beloved snowbirds? I’m sure the original city builders never imagined the ‘ammer, ‘ammer, ‘ammer on the ‘ard ‘ighways of the thousands of tires daily on our asphalt. From Jamaica westwardly to the Island, our founders roadway could stand a total reinforced paving for the next generations. Our “downtown” pavement might even receive a mall-like concrete surface roadway, for instance.
Many of us can remember receiving a nickel or such as an allowance. Had all those nickels been added together we might have obtained a bike. Let’s keep the nickels intact and improve our infrastructure. Biden is such a real Santa; giving us back our own money.
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
