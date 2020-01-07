Editor: Understanding the schism created by the MSM following the route set by the John Dewey school of education that has divided friends, families and thrust the two-party system into opposing orbits, we all can easily see that the stage is set for splitting We, the People, into two disparate countries.
Even a few of your readers seem to have fallen into the abyss thus created. One, the Social Democrats seem to be spiraling into such as George Orwell’s 1984. Have you read it? Big Brother, personified by our long-serving professional Congress Critters, might even decide how many pieces of toilet tissue you may use so that you can coast through life sans enjoyment of freedom to use the whole roll, should you like.
Of course, I’m using a brutish simile to awaken those who have neither read nor understood Orwell’s philosophic story of Big Government thinking and doing for you; relieving you of those onerous tasks.
Two, the Reluctant Republicans continually hesitate to “kick rears and take names” to reverse the rapid veering to port (left) by the Ship of State onto a jagged reef of Socio-Communism, emulating Venezuela.
“Just keep re-electing me to my Catbird Seat and I’ll play nice and soft in Washington,” seems to be the course as set by such as our own late-John McCain, the rapscallion, who built a self-serving, lifetime empire in D.C.
Maybe our whole government needs to hit “reset” and start over perhaps in our geographic center of Kansas with new players both in Congress and its upper echelon Civil Service: ie., the DOJ, CIA and the State Dept., the latter of which one can grow to abhor while working with those bureaucrats. And let me quote Google to explain bureaucrat, “ — one perceived as being concerned with procedural correctness at the expense of people’s needs.” BigtTime bingo!
In less fanciful dreams and words, let us all work together to hit “reset” — back to the dreams, aims and goals of the Founding Fathers. Open that Declaration of Independence and read it again — I dare say that the vast majority of your readers haven’t even looked at it since – what? – junior high!
Someone of greater political power than I needs to institute a Declaration Party to bring back into vogue patriotism or the love of our America as a unified nation. Not a Constitutional Party, simply because the Constitution within itself contains the means to change. In my not so humble opinion, I reiterate, we need to reset to our roots and heal this division that evil forces seek to thrust into our great experiment in governance: The United States of America!
Or would you rather go along to get along, imitating Orwell’s “proles?”
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"...Socio-Communism...". What is it with Republiscums and their making up words to demonstrate their fear?
