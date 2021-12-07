As I write this on Dec. 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, allow me to reminisce that day in the life of an old-timer.
It was a cloudy day with intermittent rain in the small town of Bakersfield at the southern extreme of the San Joaquin Valley. The flying model airplane that had just been finished was attempting to dare those skies between squalls.
Suddenly, a shout from the back door of the tiny rented house, sent the pilot scurrying home.
Mom said, “The radio just said that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. Do you know where Pearl Harbor is?” Avowing that the place was unknown to me, I reached for my ubiquitous Book of Knowledge set of encyclopedia and began my search. Pearl Harbor was on Oahu, one of the Hawaiian Islands. It was a forward base for naval operations of the Pacific Fleet.
And, so, this 16-year-old high school senior sat glued to the radio the rest of the day as sketchy reports poured in. Dad, a one-time teacher, could have enlightened me about the situation, but he had passed on of a ruptured appendix at only 51 years old some 18 months earlier.
The Japanese Navy had performed a sneak attack on us. As a Sea Scout of Ship 10 in Bakersfield, and yearning to either join the Navy to fly or become a petroleum engineer, whichever, the attack was taken personally as news seeped in by small drips and drops. But! First, I had to graduate and turn 17 before I could take my own revenge on those “dirty Japs.”
Graduation from East Bakersfield High School was advanced. Was it late April or early May?Time fogs such things; anyway graduation came early, yet one had to be 17 to join the fray. Joining the Navy had to await my birthday, so I continued to work the afternoon shift of the Richfield gas station at 24th and H Streets.
On my 17th birthday, Navy Recruiter Chief Boatswain’s Mate Frank Wilson filled out my enlistment papers that needed Mom’s signature. She resisted; I insisted – loggerheads! Finally, after six long weeks of negotiation, I agreed to enlist to finish college and become a pilot!
Aha! On Aug. 14, 1942, I was sworn in only to promptly quit Bakersfield Junior College and the rest is history.
Three months of boot camp at San Diego, three months of Torpedo School in Norfolk with interminable waits between for “drafts to form,” and off to Motor Torpedo Boat Squadrons Training Center at Melville, Rhode Island. The Navy promoted me to Torpedoman Third Class some time before my 18th birthday; a 17-year-old US Navy petty officer! Not yet through growing.
Sometime during this swirling maelstrom of events, I turned 18, finished PT boat training, was shipped to the Solomon Island of Tulagi to become the torpedoman for the PT-103 of MTB Squadron 5. The boat was already a veteran of combat, its crew battle-hardened veterans, too, many of the pre-war Pacific Fleet. Wonder what they thought of this teen-ager now in charge of their “fish?”
It all worked out. We won that war. We went on to win another war or two and so we come to today as we await the next adventures just over the horizon. Most of us WW2 PT Boaters followed much the same course only others returned to civilian pursuits while one or two of us “found a home,” staying in the Navy or the Navy Reserve.
Jack Duncan, 96, a resident of Lake Havasu City since 1998, served in the US Navy Reserve for 43 years from 1942 until 1985.
