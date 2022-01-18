Editor: Notice how the reporting of the backlog of ships waiting to unload has suddenly stopped? Google the logjam. Not much new to report and so we have managed press and no longer the 4th Estate keeping the 3 parts of government in line. Remember the three?
Executive, the President. Judicial, the Courts. Legislative, the Congress.
The 4th Estate’s reports to the people was intended to keep elected officials honest; it seems to have been captured and subverted by evil forces wishing to disestablish America’s unique experiment in governance “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Whither Uncle Sam goest?
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
