Editor: My bona fides? Graduated high school in 1942, served as a Navy gunner for 43 years. Experienced heavy combat in two wars, non-combat in a 3rd. Held E-9 Gunner’s Mate for 18 years. Navy Rifle Team for 24 years. A sometimes gunsmith. Taught more than 3,000 NRA certified instructors. Enough?
Of course, those unknowing fools fostering the abolition of 30-round magazines and semi-automatic rifle should review American History and the Know-Nothing Party of the 1850 America. You, undoubtedly, know nothing — about gun history.
“The (Winchester Model) 1907, introduced in that early 20th Century year fired just as fast as an AR15 or AK47 and the bullet (. 351 Winchester) was actually larger than those fired by the more modern looking weapons. The ONLY functional difference between the 1907 and a controversial and much feared AR15 is the modern black plastic stock.”
It’s not the dangerous-looking AR-15 series of rifles that are causing these fruit-cakes to want to shoot students. Could it be the way you post-Vietnam War parents have allowed your kids to behave? Or is it the way our medical folks have been forcing drugs into your kids mostly to make money?
“List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States” will show that mass shooting of kids by kids is a 21st Century phenomenon, beginning decades after the AR-15 entered the scene. An exception is the wacko, wanton, 1979 San Diego school shooting by a drugged-out Brenda Spencer, who used a .22LR rifle.
It’s time to look at America’s medical system and parenting expertise, wouldn’t one think? Sumpin’ is wrong!
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
