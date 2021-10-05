Editor: Habits dying hard, the refugees from the once-Golden State now thronging our throughways, we understand how just a small fudging of the 35-mph speed limit on McCulloch is occurring, but 65 or more?
A nondescript little biilous green car whipped past us after lunch eastbound on McCulloch too fast to catch its license plate origin. Don’t tell Chief Dan, but we were at 39 mph and the light green ugly was almost doubling our speed. Wow! Good thing no kids were crossing the street, traffic very light.
We understand, being refugees of San Diego ourselves some quarter of a century ago, that Kaliph Ornians must speed on the edge of out-of-control in order to get the 40 to 50 miles daily one way to work, but our small town USA; really? Actually, it must be more like a crowded parking lot over there in the rush hours.
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.