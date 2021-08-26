Editor: More than once labeled the “dumbest man ever elected to Congress,” Joe Biden, supposedly, was chosen as their President by +50% of the voters. A man who married the babysitter and with reportedly flawed kids, one a drunk, the other a junkie crook! What on Earth were those citizens thinking?
A Sinophile, no doubt due to his “dumbness,” or just perhaps his dint toward avarice after a childhood filled with economic ups-and-downs, Chinese largesse was to be found. Finishing near the bottom of his law school class, he went into politics from the first state to sign The Declaration of Independence, Delaware. There, the union slugs kept reelecting him as he followed their demands. What on Earth were those citizens thinking?
Even as he took the oath as President, signs of his senility and possible Alzheimer’s was evident, compounding his well-known diminished mental capacity! What on Earth were those citizens thinking?
Now, as Commander-in-Chief, We, the People, should see that he stands before a military tribunal for his disastrous destruction of Afghanistan and the loss of billions of dollars worth of military equipment. The rape of untold numbers of barely teen-aged girls reportedly has ensued by the ragged, filthy, illiterate Taliban.
His foolish and demented actions, affecting America’s standing as a stalwart nation on the world’s stage, demand the harshest of consequences.
Here’s what happens if a soldier loses a rifle:
https://www.businessinsider.com/what-happens-when-soldiers-lose-weapons-2013-9
Imagine the punishment that should be meted out when a Commander-in-Chief loses 200+ airplanes, MRAPs, trucks and tens of thousands of rifles – billions of dollars’ worth of military gear -- “Off with (his) head!”, a phrase spoken by the Queen of Hearts in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. But, America is not the Taliban, so just kicked out of the Oval Office might do.
That brings up his successor and another problem for another discourse.
Jack Duncan, Navy ret.
Lake Havasu City
