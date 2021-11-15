Editor: Let’s not forget the old carnival sleight-of-hand trick with three walnut shells and a dried pea. While we are being fed spoiled bologna about China 19, our beloved nation is being invaded by foreign “troops” for some nefarious reason, yet to be determined. Troops numbering in the millions!
Regardless of citizenship (no one has to show identification) they can all be expected to vote (Democrat) to get all the free ejecta that the Dems can shovel their way.
Those many of dissidents who despised Trump enough to foist the cabal of Obama/Biden/Soros on our beloved America should review that hook and trap set for them by the present Socialist criminals in D.C.
They all are destroying the noble experiment in freedom left us by the Founders.
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
You're correct, Jack. The minions that voted these people in are nothing more than terrorists to our constitution. The educators teaching our children how to be communists and socialists are to blame as well.
