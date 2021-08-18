Editor: It’s oft been stated that the only thing they aren’t making more of is real estate. Were we younger we would invest in more housing or commercial property, but at our ages – not logical. Maybe precious metals? Maybe diamonds? Cash in the bank? Too volatile. Stock market? We are old enough to vividly remember the hunger we endured in the Great Depression of the 1930s as the stock market crashed.
Commercial property can ebb and flow like the tide; however, people must be sheltered.
Then, the semi-demented and dictatorial Biden Administration has put a moratorium on paying rents! It’s problematical that private ownership might be seized, leaving nothing sacred to be saved. Cashing in precious metal might very well end in incarceration – or death in an emergent harsh regime.
We are so being set up for an end to our 245-year-old experiment in a democratic republic and a nouveau brave new world!
Packing our nation full of destitute, unschooled, unskilled, begging, non-English speakers should be dealt with as an extreme crime for murdering our Founders’ dream.
Whither we goest? Only the future can tell, but we predict that as will any major change in governance, much blood will be spilled as destructive turmoil flowers.
The Democrat Party or whatever constitutes that party now seems hell-bent on creating a race war. A mere 13% minority, no matter how vicious, would be slaughtered like sheep in a field, while the destruction of our infrastructure and population would be enormous. Homes, businesses and America would be destroyed.
All of this internal strife is being eyed by the Chinese Spider Dragon with glee as it awaits to spread its web and pick over the pieces worth keeping as the result of Uncle Sam’s suicide. The American market of some 330-million people is enormous, but would be mollified by the African market of a billion folks as an offset.
Result: Earth becomes Chinese – Communist Chinese -- as Karl Marx exults in his grave and Putin grovels in Beijing for scraps.
This whole Biden-thing being vastly inward-looking tosses our veterans’ services to our precious and beloved America during its many wars of liberation right into the trash heap.
And, We, the People, are not even aware of just who is manipulating the strings of the puppet-dummy Biden. We can bet the treacherous, conniving Obama somehow is heavily involved, though.
We of the Greatest Generation, as you put us, left you a wonderful legacy, but you screwed it up immensely – we few who are left are sorely disappointed in the hyphenated America of today. You also tossed E Pluribus Unum, an excellent motto especially if applied to all Americans, into the trash heap.
It’s the Greater Generations’ fault. We let you become too soft. We let John Dewey’s Progressive Education take hold in public schools. We should have driven you harder to become tougher. We should have made you suffer hunger as we did back in the 1930s. We of the Greatest Generation allowed you to muddle the legacy we left you. We should have made you later generations gird its loins while we kicked modern educators to the curb if they didn’t hew to America, the Beautiful.
All we can hope for is to be wrong about the way we see the future.
As we look decades ahead, all we have taught you is the next four-year cycle of a presidential term. Meanwhile, the Chinese Spider Dragon dreams and plans to envelop you and yours within its web sometime in this century.
Summation: You had best begin studying Mandarin.
We, the remnants of the Greatest Generation, fear for the future we hoped for you. We can wish you the best of homes and security as we fade from the scene.
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
