Editor: The Grand Canyon area and its National Park , is one of the seven wonders of Planet Earth and has been protected by presidents and designated as a World Heritage site by the United Nations. This abundance of caution for the protection of this area was done primarily to protect its magnificent beauty. But times have changed. Climate change causing massive drought in the region and over development in cities in the west have us needing to move to the next level of protection of the Grand Canyon region. It is time now to protect the million or so acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park and follow the lead of the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition. This region is the water shed that flows directly into the Colorado River that brings Life sustaining water to 40 million people in several states in the west. Leaving this area pristine in its natural state free from development only makes sense. Recreation and hunting can still happen while protecting the area. This area is also the Ancestral homeland of the local Native Americans that still have Tribal Traditional Artifacts in this region. They are asking for their Ancestral lands be protected and in the big picture their request is something we should honor and support.
As a long time resident of Mohave County, a business owner, and someone who has deep respect for the land, I ask the President and all who care about the long-term health of the lands, our economy to please support the designation of Baaj Nwaavjo l’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.