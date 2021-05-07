Editor: To the misinformed: Social Security we pay into; it’s not socialism. Our freeways we paid for with gasoline taxes. Not socialism.
Libraries we pay for with property taxes. It’s not socialism.
Sitting on your behind and not working and expecting to be paid by the government is socialism!
Jack Goyeneche
Kingman
(1) comment
Socialism is not Communism.
Capitalism – Anybody can be rich.
Communism – Nobody can be rich.
Socialism – Anybody can be rich, but nobody should be poor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.