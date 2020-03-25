Editor: Never have I been more embarrassed or ashamed of our national politicians. And now I add the judges letting drug traffickers loose! The new conditions are even more unbelievable than the original conditions. Are the judges being threatened? Under what reason of logic should they be loose without any monitoring and free to come and go? Under what guise of law does this fall? Drug dealers are in jail for much lesser amounts of any drug.
There is nothing about this that makes sense and has not from the beginning. If they are only going to lose $75,000 if they choose not to return for their court date, it just seems they will continue to do what they have obviously done before. They do not care. I am just dumbfounded.
I no longer have faith in the legal system regarding the severe breaking of the law. So now will others just go out and break laws? Oh no, they go to jail. There are arrest pictures in the paper weekly for far less crimes.
Obviously more than we are being told. If they do show up for court they will apparently be getting off with a very limited sentence. Sad for all of the law enforcement involved in that huge bust. They did their job. Why isn’t the court doing theirs?
Jack Schwartz
Lake Havasu City
