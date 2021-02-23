Editor: It is once again, “we hate snowbirds” season. I have long taken issue with those who are so discriminate with the winter visitors. This winter visitor owns a house so I pay property taxes. I also have to pay for sewer and water all year round here or not which helps the locals keep their bills a bit lower. I pay sales tax on many items that I may not have to at home. I pay an electric bill for 12 months. I read the local paper in hand, not online. I frequent all stores since I must eat and keep clothed.
I will probably not be taking your vaccine from you since the list is long and the guidelines are such that the timelines will not work for us here. If you were to see me at the store, would you really be able to tell if I am “local” or not? Doubt it, since I look a lot like anybody else. I probably do more community events than you do and pick up more trash and litter as well. If you look around and actually look, there are many local people who don’t obey simple driving rules. Blinkers must not exist in cars from Arizona nor does the four-way stop concept come easy. I would hope that if you choose to go somewhere cooler in the summer that you would be treated with respect as well because I’m sure there aren’t any people here that head north for a bit when the temps are so high. I’m not a bad person. Just one that worked hard my whole life and just want to enjoy the rest of it.
Jack Schwartz
Lake Havasu City
