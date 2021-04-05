Editor: I read the recent article on the Enclaves addition with sadness and great dismay. Yes, I understand growth. I understand more housing needs, and most of all , I understand the huge smiles on the faces of the developers. Why continue to try to make Havasu more California like? Locals here make no secret of the dislike that Californians bring to our town. Take away more of the beauty of Havasu? The lower end housing they offer is micro housing in a gated community. Those are not meant for working family type occupants. Can’t really find out too much about those dwellings. Havasu is a gem. Tourists come here to see the beauty and, obviously, the many events offered. They sure aren’t coming to town to see million plus dollar houses that block the views of the mountains from below. This mecca was built in this location for a reason, so that people could come and enjoy. The city will survive but at what costs? Wouldn’t we rather it survive as it was meant to be? If we are made into another Palm Springs, the people that have made this town their home will get shut out. If people want “California touch”, then live or stay in California. This is Arizona.
Jack Schwartz
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Locals here make no secret of the dislike that Californians bring to our town." As a "local" I make no secret of my like for people who come to our community from everywhere - including California. I admit the ones down the street who built new homes and still fly flags supporting the Former Guy make me sad, but I welcome them nonetheless. What I dislike are fools who spew hatred toward Californians!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.