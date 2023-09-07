Jackie Calmes

Bidenomics just had its first birthday, and less than half the country celebrated. The president has to hope that changes by the policy’s second birthday next August, just weeks before the 2024 election.

If more Americans aren’t in a partying mood by then, neither will Democrats be on election night. Yet changing voters’ minds when so many of them think this good economy is actually bad — and getting worse! — is proving harder for President Joe Biden than changing the $27-trillion economy itself. And Republicans aren’t helping, of course.

