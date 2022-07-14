Editor: My heart goes out to the council members who are falling under attacks of accusations while silenced of their own defense. I experienced similar attacks 18 months ago. My advice from one victim to another: find sophisticated avenues to righteously defend yourself and your emotional peace in truth.
Jackie Leatherman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.