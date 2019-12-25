Editor: Ever since President Donald Trump was elected our Chief Executive Officer tasked to run our country, he was dubbed an unwelcomed outsider, he promised to clean the swamps of the inefficiency of Washington DC, Protect our southern borders from the invading hordes of unqualified emigrants, but the Democrats blocked every one of his moved
Today we are experiencing a cultural and political decline, with the left leaning Democrats attempting to grab a piece of the pie, after all when those politicians leave office, they are leave as multimillionaires, talk about financial equality,
The Democrats were able to regain majority in congress and Pelosi was nominated the speaker of the house, more like the ring master of a one ring circus, the last three years have been a constant rat race with all the rats running, they’re crawling out of the wood work, with the latest turn coat (from Republican to Democrat) trying to buy the White house. they never gave President Trump a chance, they tried to smear him anyway they could and now a year away for the 2021 election of a new President they are putting the greatest show on earth, the impeachment proceedings, the final act of the one ring circus.
Jacques Bensard
Lake Havasu City
