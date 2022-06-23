Editor: Primary elections are generally about partisan races, but for Mohave County voters, our local partisan races have only Republican candidates. That’s right, there isn’t a single Democrat running in the Songressional race, the state legislative races, or the county-level partisan races. Which means, these races will functionally be determined at the primary election on Aug. 2, not the general election on Nov. 8.
If you are a registered Republican voter, you will automatically receive the Republican party primary ballot. Please vote. In these heavily contested races, your vote absolutely will make a difference.
If you are registered as Independent, No Preference, or Party Not Determined (PND), you need to request the partisan primary ballot (you can choose the Democratic ballot or the Republican ballot) by the July 22nd deadline. But remember, there are no Democratic candidates in our legislative races.
If you are a registered Democrat, it may be painful that there are no Democratic candidates, but you can either let the Republican voters decide for you, or you can accept that you live in the “reddest,” least competitive county, legislative district, AND congressional district and do whatever it takes to have your voice be heard and vote counted.
So suck it up Democratic buttercup, because you have a painful choice to make.
Democrats will need to either change your party affiliation to vote in the Republican primary by July 22nd (one step process), OR register as an Independent AND request a Republican primary ballot (two step process) by the July 22nd deadline.
Every single vote will make a difference in our legislative primary races. So, show up to candidate debates and “meet-n-greets.” Research every candidate.
Make sure you request your partisan ballot (through your county recorders office by July 22, then make your vote count on Aug. 2!
J'aime Morgaine
Kingman
