Editor: Here’s the news of next week: During a large cartel drug bust, federal authorities discover thousands of fake covid-19 vaccination cards. An informant tells police that the printer was salivating at the thought of supplying professional sports athletes and Europeans with the so called “vax passports”. They are expecting to reap millions of dollars.
James Demeire
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
It just never ends does it?
