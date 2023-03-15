Editor: The letter by Kurt Krueger concerning the insurrection is so full of erroneous information that some reliable pushback is required. It is now clear that five individuals were killed during or resulting from the riot. Officer Brian Sicknick was not “killed by a fire extinguisher”, but as the result of two strokes within 24 hours of the riot. He was apparently hit with a fire extinguisher, but that did not result in his death. Four Trump rioters also died. Ashli Babbitt, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and now martyr, was shot as she climbed through a broken window inside the Capitol. Kevin Greeson, Proud Boy supporter and Trump loyalist died of a heart attack while in a throng of fellow conspiracy loyalists at the Capitol. Rosanne Boyland, a fervent follower of Trump conspiracy theories was killed in a crush of fellow rioters trying to break through police lines and Ben Phillips, who had a website and sold Trump dolls died of a stroke during the riots, exact circumstances not known. To this must be added the 140 plus officers that were injured, including stab wounds and head injuries, and four who committed suicide shortly after the riots according to the Capitol Police Union.
The comment concerning Trump’s call for the National Guard to be mobilized and Nancy Pelosi’s refusal is a total fabrication. It is clear that he did not make that offer in any serious manner and also only a president or governor can call out the Guard, not the speaker of the House. The Capitol police is under the control of the Capitol Police Board which includes the Chief of Police and the Sergeant of Arms of the Congress.
