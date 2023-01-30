Editor: Jim Vann tries to make a point regarding the Afghan pull out in his letter to the editor (Jan 27) and decries the loss of equipment to the Taliban while squarely blaming President Biden. However, he forgets that the deal to pull out of Afghanistan was negotiated not by Biden, but by good old Donald Trump in his agreement with the Taliban in February 2020. The agreement was to pull out all remaining US troops by May 1, 2021, which was delayed by President Biden until August of that year. Trump made no effort in his negotiations with the Taliban to recover any of the US military equipment in the country for which Biden is now blamed. To now somehow link that pull out and loss of equipment to the war in the Ukraine and our support thereof is a stretch indeed.
James Koehler
