Editor: Fred Barber’s letter to the editor (Jan 14) required some serious fact checking. To equate Kristallnacht (night of the broken glass) with actions of the Arizona Government to control the covid-19 pandemic is ridiculous and irrational. In November 1938, Hitler’s brown shirts targeted and destroyed hundreds of synagogues and Jewish stores not “business people and property in general” as Barber purports. Let’s not equate Nazi crime in which hundreds of innocent were killed and thousands sent to concentration camps with peaceful protests taken over by a handful of right wing hooligans and anarchists last summer.
Furthermore, Barber equating Hitler’s Nazi party with Socialists is equally ridiculous and misleading. Hitler was clever enough not to include every political persuasion in the name of his party to entice as much support as possible. The NSDAP or National Socialist German Workers Party was patterned after Italian dictator Mussolini’s Fascists party and considered the Socialists among their prime political enemies. Indeed, the Socialist politicians of the Weimar Republic, Germany’s democratically elected government of the 1920s were among the first to be sent to concentration camps after Hitler took power in 1933. To say that “Hitler headed the Socialist party in Germany” is one of the biggest revisions of history that I can imagine. If any comparison is to be made it should be obvious that it is Donald Trump, not the Democrats, that seems to have the Hitler complex and it is wonderful to see him go.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Thank you, James, for effectively stating the facts. Now we will wait for our local domestic/terrorists to attack you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.