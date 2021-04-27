Editor: There have been several Letters to the Editor recently blaming President Biden for the rise in gas prices in the last few months. Cancelling the Keystone pipeline project has little or nothing to do with the world wide price of crude oil. In any case, that oil was earmarked mainly for foreign buyers. Let’s take a look at what does effect oil prices.
First of all, there is simply supply and demand. Guess what, the country is opening up again slowly but surely; isn’t that what Trumpsters wanted and were so impatient for? More cars are going to work and to play which means increased demand. Secondly, there are fewer refineries operating in the U.S. than there were in 2009 and they are operating at less than 100% capacity. Thirdly, and most importantly, there is OPEC which controls almost half of the world’s oil supply and tries to keep it tight. Trump’s great friend, Saudi Arabia, the world biggest producer, has recently refused to increase supply and therefore, friends, the prices of our gasoline has gone up.
Surely you right-wingers can find something to blame President Biden for that actually has legs.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
