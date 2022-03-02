Editor: Recent criticism over The President’s campaign promise of appointing an African American woman to the high court have included cries of “affirmative action” and even racism (Ed Schweizer, Feb 3).
It turns out that presidents have made such commitments for a very long time. Let’s take a look at Republican promises to appoint very specific genders, religions or ethnicities to the high bench. Eisenhower pledged to appoint a Catholic to the court and did so with William Brennan in 1956.
At the time there were no Catholics on the court although they are now in the majority. Regan, running against Carter in 1980 promised to appoint a woman and for his third appointment wanted someone of “Italian Extraction”, the result of which was Antonin Scallia.
How about George H. W. Bush, who wanted to replace the court’s only Black member, Thergood Marshall, with an African American resulting in “silent” Clarence Thomas. Was that also a racist decision, Ed? Let’s not forget Democrati Woodrow Wilson’s determination to name the first Jewish justice to the court, Louis Brandeis. Consider the limitations presented here since only about 2 % of the American population is Jewish.
Oh yes, I almost forgot that great protector and lover of women, Donald Trump, who vowed to appoint a woman to replace Justice Ginsburg.
So it all boils down to being the president’s choice and of course, the Senate’s role to confirm that choice. Consider that of the 113 Justices in the history of the U.S. all but 6 have been white men.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
