Editor: The signs are everywhere. The irrelevance of Donald Trump as a political candidate is hard to overlook. Have you noticed the sparsity of Trump flags in town or his pitiful address announcing himself as a candidate? Assuming he is not indicted for sedition, treason, tax evasion or a number of other crimes, Adolf Trump would be a disastrous choice for the Republican party. My choice would be Liz Cheney, a woman of extraordinary honesty, clarity of thought and strong belief in the democratic basis of this country. She has a track record of conservative views and a fine background of achievements in the Congress. Despite my lifelong devotion to the principles of the Democratic Party, I might just vote for her myself.
James Koehler
