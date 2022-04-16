Editor: Interesting letter by Kandi Finfrock (April 7) concerning the so-called ESG score used by some organizations and investors to evaluate companies. The letters stand for Environmental factors, Social impact and Governance issues. Kandi, convinced by Glen Beck’s recent book, casts the ESG score as another conspiracy of the “elites” to deprive gun store owner’s and others of bank loans.
Finfrock does not cite one example of a gun shop, or any other business, deprived of a loan because of a poor ESG score.
First let’s take a look at right wing racist Beck’s credentials. Beck praised the now obsolete Article I, section 9 clause of the constitution which prohibited Congress from ending the slave trade before 1808. He has made fun of Asians by mocking a Chinese accent on his program and he has called President Obama and Oprah racists. Also, since Beck is worth over 100 million, is he one of the mysterious elites that Finfrock refers to?
How about Julia Jenkins Fancelli, heiress to the Publix Market fortune who financed the Jan 6th insurrection or Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul, or the Koch brothers, refinery billionaires. Are they the elites? The ESG score (Finfrock uses EGS score) is just another way of evaluating companies for investors like Moody’s or the S&P but using some forward looking criteria in our rapidly changing business environment.
Gun shops in the Havasu area seem to be doing quite well, thank you.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
