Editor: We recently rented an electric vehicle for a Las Vegas-LHC round trip. It has a range of about 250 miles so we realized we had to find a charging station in or near Lake Havasu City. Amazingly, there appear to be zero charging sites in the city for electric vehicles. In an attempt to find one we called the Chevrolet and Toyota Dealers as well as Budget and Avis Car Rentals and no one knew of any charging station closer than Needles. Finally we discovered there was a station at the casino in Parker. Hard to believe that a town of 3,500 population has a facility for electric vehicles but LHC with a population of 65,000 does not. I realize that you guys love your classic cars and Harleys, but let’s get into the 21st century on this point.
James Koehler
(2) comments
Anderson Nissan has a charging station and it is open to the public.
Days Inn has several charging stations. They charge $25 cash for up to 4 hours of charge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.