Editor: Kandi Frinfrock’s recent letter (Feb 4th) describes the wonderful legacies of the twice impeached past president. Let’s discuss what his administration really achieved. First of all, his refusal to listen to his own scientific advisors resulted in the worst epidemic to hit the US in a hundred years with hundreds of thousands of needless deaths due to his refusal to take effective steps to confront the crisis. This led to Trump being the only president in the last 80 years to have net job loses during his term, namely 4 million job losses. Compare that with Obama’s 12 million job gains. Let’s look at the rise in the national debt. Thanks to Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, the rise in the national debt was $7.8 trillion, the third biggest in history surpassed only by the Civil War and Second World War. That amounts to $24,000 for every man, woman and child in the country. On one point, Kandi is right, namely that not much has been done in either administration to fix the problem of immigration at the Southern Border. However, the border is not “wide open” as Kandi suggests. Crossings are roughly similar to that seen during the Trump years and President Biden admitted in his State of the Union address that the system must be fixed. For example, of the 97,000 migrant crossings in February, 71,000 were turned back by border patrol. One difference is that, unlike Trump, Biden is not separating children from parents. Many of those children have still not been reunited with their families.
Yes, things cost a bit more due to problems initiated during the height of the pandemic, hardly the fault of President Biden or “democrats”. The FED should start to solve that problem by raising interest rates. Unemployment is 4.4 %, compared to Trump’s 14.7 %, Jobless claims are down, Q4 productivity is up 6% and the Q4 GDP has been raised to 7%. Those figures sound pretty good to me.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.