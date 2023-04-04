Editor: In his letter, Morgan Braden (March 29) makes a reasonable point concerning drag shows, adult books and kids but then reverts to the old Rifle Association canard about “taking all the guns from law abiding citizens.”
Well, some of those apparently law abiding citizens went out and legally purchased boatloads of AR-15 or similar assault style weapons to execute their fellow American citizens including children.
I have not heard anyone talking about taking guns away from “law abiding citizens” but rather banning the sale of military style assault weapons capable of firing dozens of rounds per minute, or hundreds of rounds if converted to fully automatic.
Hardly a sporting gun! The founders of the Second Amendment lived during the time of muskets and single shot pistols.
These weapons required at least a minute to load one round and were inaccurate at best. They could not have imagined the fire power unleashed by a current, military style assault rifle.
It is a fact that the numbers of mass shootings in the decade after the Clinton assault rifle ban in the 1990s was down significantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.