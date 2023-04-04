Editor: In his letter, Morgan Braden (March 29) makes a reasonable point concerning drag shows, adult books and kids but then reverts to the old Rifle Association canard about “taking all the guns from law abiding citizens.”

Well, some of those apparently law abiding citizens went out and legally purchased boatloads of AR-15 or similar assault style weapons to execute their fellow American citizens including children.

