Editor: A sobering, front page article in the Sunday News Herald reported the approach of 2 million covid cases and almost 30,000 deaths in Arizona.
Compare that with the 12, 500 deaths in either Washington or Minnesota, states with similar populations, whose governors have taken much more seriously the mandates that could mitigate the disease such as mask, distance and gathering requirements.
Some Lake Havasu City residents proudly fly the Trump frag and apparently take refuge in the possibility of using bleach injections or horse medication if afflicted with the virus as suggested by our former, twice impeached president.
A visiting Martian might assume that all is well in Havasu, no masks, no distancing, crowded, indoor events at restaurants and bars.
Let’s face it, this virus and its genetic variants will be with us for some time, maybe years. Mohave County with its 40 percent vaccination rate needs to get serious about the pandemic and disengage itself from right wing conspiracy dogma and politics.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
