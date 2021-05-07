Editor: Kurt Krueger’s anti-mask rant requires some pushback and clarification.
Although it is quite the correct that our mouths and noses are loaded with both harmless and bad bacteria and viruses, it is also true that our immune systems are very well acquainted with the vast majority of these bugs and they do us little harm unless we happen to be severely immune-compromised. Covid-19 however, is something new and our immune systems have not “seen it” before therefore your masks can protect you and your fellow man from infection providing the masks are sufficiently non porous and close fitting.
No, Bubba, your motorcycle bandana won’t work. And guess what, you can wash your mask if you believe it has too many of your persona; germs embedded or you can change to a disposable mask every day.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
Oh, James! The anathema of all Republicans - facts.
The one good ting is that 45% of Republican men say they will not get vaccinated providing hope for our nation going forward.
