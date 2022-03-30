Editor: Recent revelations of the House Committee on the Jan 6th insurrection indicate that Virginia (Ginny) Thomas sent dozens of e-mails to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, calling for the election to be overturned at all costs. Ginny Thomas, wife of high court Justice, Clarence Thomas, is an ultra- right activist who obviously "wears the pants" in the Thomas household. She attended the "stop the steal" rally at the insurrection on Jan. 6th and according to her e-mails, "talked with her best friend" extensively about these matters.
In late January the Supreme Court refused to block the release of white house documents that Trump fought to keep from the committee. "Silent" Clarence Thomas (he sat on the high bench for 10 years without asking a single question), was the only member of the court to dissent. Undoubtedly that was Ginny speaking. She is certainly entitled to her opinions as a private citizen, but she was not appointed to the supreme court and Clarence should have known that. He should be impeached, but at a minimum recuse himself from all cases involving the insurrection or Trump administration matters before the court.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
