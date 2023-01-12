Editor: In his recent letter (Jan.11), John Calvert discusses the, not surprising, fact that some politicians use lies to support or advance their agendas. Hardly news worthy stuff’, but I wonder why he limits his discourse to Democrats? Why not include the “Liar in Chief”, Donald Trump. Wikipedia reports that fact checkers found Donald made over 30,000 false statements during his presidency, about 21 per day. Let’s also include that fine new Republican congressman from New York, George Santos. Virtually nothing in his resume was true although he claims that he did nothing wrong. John then finishes with a disjointed rant about socialism and Democrats which is certainly debatable if not false.. If John had a dollar for every year that socialism worked in Sweden, Denmark or Norway, he would be a very rich man indeed.
James Koehler
(0) comments
