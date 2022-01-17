Editor: With regard to the “mask” editorial by publisher Rich Macke in the Jan. 16 newspaper, I would ordinarily agree with most of his “personal choice” analysis but for one major issue. The wearing of masks does not affect only the wearer but also those around him or her. One of the major benefits of masks is that the infected wearer has less likelihood of spreading the virus to those around them.
Let’s compare Arizona’s “hands off” approach with a state like Washington whose governor has been covid aggressive and mandated mask wearing. Washington has about the same population as Arizona, actually somewhat more with 7.8 million compared to 7.2 M for Arizona. Total covid cases in Washington? About 1.0 million. Arizona has 1.6 million.
So, Mr. Macke, That old lady in the restaurant is wearing her mask not just for her protection but for the benefit of “that young couple” snickering in the next booth.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
