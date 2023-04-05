Editor: Thank God that there is still some merit to the statement that “no man is above the law,” not even Emperor Trump. Hopefully this will be just the first in a long line of charges including fomenting the insurrection at the Capitol, committing fraud on his income taxes and stealing top secret documents from the government. Maybe he will finally have to pay for all of his sexual abuse charges as well. Too bad he cannot also be charged with killing thousands of Americans by not dealing with the pandemic in a timely manner rather than covering it up. Let’s face it folks, he is a compulsive liar, cheat and egomaniac. Too bad we could not watch a perp walk in handcuffs.
James Koehler
(0) comments
