Editor:I don’t know where the myth originated that Nazi Germany was a socialist state, but it keeps cropping up in your opinion section, most recently the Feb. 18 letter by Doug Schoenwald. As can be found in any legitimate high school history book, Hitler’s Third Reich was a totalitarian, fascist dictatorship which replaced the democratically elected and socialistic Weimar Republic of the 1920’s.
It is true that the word socialist appears in the name of the Nazi party, as Schoenwald points out, but that is where the similarity to anything socialistic ends. Hitler was clever enough to include every political persuasion in th4 name of his party, The National Socialist German Workers Party or NSDAP using German initials. The term Nazi comes from the first two letters of National and the third and fourth letters of the word Sozialistche in the German name of the party. It was originally considered to be derogatory by the party, but eventually came to be accepted as a legitimate designation by party members.
Hitler hated the socialists and communist as much or even more than he hated the Jews and he made sure the Weimar Republic’s socialist politicians were among the first to be marched to his concentration camps for punishment or death. Hitler’s biggest sworn enemy, The Soviet Union was, of course, a communistic state and eventually became his most lethal enemy and together with the Allies, his downfall.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
