Editor: Kandi Frinfrock details a number of overindulgences and spending excesses attributed to primarily wealthy Democratic celebrities and personalities, Jeff Bezos, Leonard DiCaprio and John Kerry in her letter of Feb 8.
But hey, it’s their money, Kandi, and isn’t this capitalism at work? As long as it is not against the law, who are we to say that Bezos and DiCaprio should not have yachts?
Consider another billionaire celebrity, Donald Trump.
He graciously donated his paltry $400,000 salary to the Treasury, but cost us taxpayers an estimated $141,000,000 in expenses for his golf and other vacation trips.
In his first two years in office he spent 133 days golfing amounting to about 20% of his time in office. Trips to Mar-a-Lago alone totaled about $64,000,000.
Air Force One alone costs about $176,400 per hour. That’s your money, Kandi, not Jeff Bezos or John Kerry’s.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.