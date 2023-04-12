Editor: Michael Reagan’s editorial in the Easter Sunday issue needs some fact checking and rebuttal. I wonder who appointed the talk show host to the Supreme Court.? Does he consider himself a one man district attorney, judge and jury? Donald Trump was not indicted for “paying hush money to a porn star”, but for lying about what the money was used for in business records and campaign expenses. He was charged by a grand jury of 12 American citizens not by “Democrats to prevent Trump from running for president”. These are not “fake crimes” but part of Trump’s crooked business as usual to circumvent the law and prevent disclosure of his nefarious personal, business and tax dealings. Perhaps the fact that District Attorney Bragg is an African American has something to do with Reagan’s insinuations. Let’s face it, If it were not for his name, Michael would be relegated to the hack he is in an obscure backwater.
James Koehler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.