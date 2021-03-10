Editor: Oh what a beautiful morning. No more daily firings of cabinet members, White House staff or press secretaries. No more stupid tweets from the best president since Lincoln. No more love letters from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. No more resignations from the World Health Organization. No more “injections of antiseptic” to stop covid-19. No more phone calls threatening Ukraine by withholding aid or asking Georgia to “find 11,000 votes.” No more insulting our allies and codling Russia’s Putin. No more children as Security Advisors, no more puppets are Attorney General. No more photo ops posing with a borrowed Bible in from of a church he never attends. No more pardons for criminal cronies. No more “Fine people on both sides.” Oh what a beautiful morning.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
