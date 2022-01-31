Editor: I agree with much of Joe Bernhardt’s recent letter, especially the dismissing of the “hate letter” of John Wensing equating the ethnicity of various politicians or their spouses with Communists or terrorists. However, regarding my comparisons of Washington and Arizona in the mask debate, a key sentence was dropped from my original letter, namely that the death toll in Washington state is about 10,000 compared to 25,000 in Arizona. Enough said.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
