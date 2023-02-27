Editor: How predictable. The twice impeached, defeated and disgraced one term ex-president decided to do a photo op at the disastrous train wreck in Palestine,OH..I hope the devastated victims of the blast did not think that he could do a thing about their unfortunate situation or did he say he would put up his own money to clean things up?
Let’s understand that Trump was Mr. Deregulation during his brief tenure in office and that the NTSB has indicated that this disaster was “100 percent preventable” if proper procedures had been followed by Norfolk Southern in tending to their rolling stock. A laughable photo appeared of Trump trying to look serious in his red MAGA cap surveying the damage as if he cared a hoot about the people of East Palestine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.