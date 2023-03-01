Editor: I am honored that Kandi Finfrock felt the need to counter my letter concerning Trump’s photo op visit to Ohio. (March 1). I obviously “hit a nerve” with my comments. But hey, Kandi, the caption at the top of the page says “Havasu Opinion.” The editor, to his credit, feels that those on the left are just as entitled to express their opinions as those on the right. Mr. Trump, a private citizen, could and did do nothing to alter the situation on the ground and his visit was clearly a stunt to try and put him back on stage.. On the other hand, Secretary Pete had EPA Hazardous Materials and Pipeline teams on site within several hours of the derailment. What possible good could have come from a presidential visit at that time creating a massive security problem on top of the disaster.
James Koehler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.