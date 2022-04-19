Editor: Jim Vann is certainly entitled to his right wing views in his letter calling for regime change in the U.S., however he makes one statement concerning a historical period that is debatable if not totally erroneous.
Namely, that “Jimmy Carter has universally been regarded as the worst president in recent history”. Few would list Carter as a “great President,” but his marks have gone up considerably over time. He took over after Gerald Ford’s pardon of Nixon, the crook, the fall of South Vietnam and Ford handed Carter a very poor economy. Carter on the other hand crafted the Egypt-Israel peace accords, established the Department of Energy and developed the nation’s first National Energy Policy.
He also was a relentless fighter for human rights around the world and won the Nobel Peace Prize. Let’s compare that with my candidate for the worst president not just recently, but starting with George Washington.
Yes, it’s Donald J. Trump, compulsive liar, sexist, racist, homophobe, pandemic disbeliever and instigator of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the greatest threat to our democracy since the civil war.
Oh yes, and despite Trump’s insistence, he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize.
James Koehler
Lake Havasu City
