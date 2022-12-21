Editor: As covid continues, and the frigid winter descends on the embattled people of Ukraine, one is reminded of Jesus’ predictions in the Bible some two millenniums ago.
“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars….For nation will arise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places.” (NKJV, Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 24, Verses 6 and 7).
