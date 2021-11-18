Editor: Your editorial urging the city and school district to operate a joint transit service scores an A+ on my report card. Although comparing Havasu to Las Vegas is a wide stretch, it does indeed prove it can be accomplished.
Therefore I add my voice to this very practical route to better serving area voters and riders. And, yes, it will require a lot of work, so let’s start the engines!
James Maniaci
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.