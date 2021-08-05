Editor: You are not kidding. Patrick Hynes and Ed Schweier are 100% correct about the deterioration of enforcement of city ordinances by not doing a damn thing about the mess of junk in people’s yards and streets, some of which are being used as residences.
One large recreational vehicle (RV) was partially out in the street with two traffic cones at the rear bumper, which was difficult for traffic to see at night, on a relatively high speed zone street.
Many yards have everything you can imagine blocking the setbacks for traffic, effectively blinding all on-coming and cross traffic vehicles.
Some setbacks have a fence to create a gravel walking path allowing modest vision around the obstacles in the yards. This, however, is dangerous and getting worse.
A few years ago, the city was entertaining adding an ordinance to control RVs and boats left in the streets. We need it now.
There exists many storage facilities with more under construction. If one can afford an RV, fifth wheel, or other assorted recreational vehicles, one can certainly afford to store it properly, inside a storage unit specifically designed for that purpose so that it is out of the harsh Havasu desert weather.
Another logical assumption can be made that anyone who can afford such vehicles could also afford to build a house sufficient to accommodate them.
The city must make all residents compliant and enforce all the old and new ordinances.
Otherwise, not only will property values decrease, but the city risks litigation due to lack of enforcement if a major accident should cite any one of these dangerous conditions as a contributory or proximate cause.
James Martin
Lake Havasu City
