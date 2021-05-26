Editor: The front page headline screams: “Plane Crash Lands at Havasu Airport.” Must be a slow news day. This was not a crash. It may not even meet the definition of an accident. It was a non event. The pilot did exactly what he had been trained to do. Was his performance exceptional?
This event did not require an exceptional performance. An exceptional performance would be Captain Sully landing his Airbus safely in the Hudson River after both engines failed. That is one of the all time exceptional performances in the history of aviation.
The landing gear malfunction at Havasu was something that happens on a semi regular basis to airplanes large and small. In my 63 years as a pilot I have dealt successfully with numerous landing gear malfunctions.Only one resulted in minor damage to the aircraft.
The FAA will ultimately decide whether the Havasu event is an accident or Incident. If an incident a report will be attached to the pilots records and will be purged after a relatively short time. If defined as an accident the report will unfortunately remain on the pilots records for his entire time as a pilot.
James Stanton
Lake Havasu City
