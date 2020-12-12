If a President Joe Biden turns his attention to climate change, he should demonstrate the wisdom and courage to not trample our freedoms, stifle our economy, and depress American living standards by pursuing expensive, pointless and counterproductive climate activism.
For all the misleading propaganda about unprecedented global heat, global temperatures are presently unusually cool rather than unusually warm.
Scientists have long known that temperatures have been significantly warmer than today throughout most of the time that human civilization has existed. It is only by comparing present temperatures to the unprecedented cold of the Little Ice Age — and declaring that the start of the temperature “record” began just over a century ago — that climate activists can claim “record” present heat. They ignore the warmer climate that has predominated throughout most of the period of human civilization. Whether we view the issue from an economic perspective, a human welfare perspective or an environmental perspective, a warmer planet with an economy fueled by affordable, conventional energy is far more beneficial than a colder planet fueled by environmentally devastating wind and solar power.
James Taylor is president of The Heartland Institute and director of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and the Environment.
