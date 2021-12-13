Editor: The school shooting in Oxford, Michigan was at my old high school. I graduated there in 1953. I still have a daughter that lives there.
School shootings are happening all around us. What’s going on? Is it parenting or godlessness? I think both.
Many things are not right in the world, some caused by our own government.
The Bible tells us to look for these things in the last days. The end is near, so be prepared. Ask the Lord to come into your life.
James W. Gould
Kingman
(0) comments
