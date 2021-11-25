Editor: I am an alumnus of Parker High School (class of 1968) and live in Litchfield Park. I travelled to Parker to attend the Parker/Willcox football game on Nov. 12. I was fully aware of the mask mandate as issued by the Colorado River Indian Tribes and was prepared to comply with the ruling. However, as I entered the grandstand, I wasn’t prepared for those who failed to wear a mask.
I recognize the authority of the tribe to issue such a mandate and understand why it was issued. But, why make such a statement and then not have a methodology in place to enforce the ordinance? It makes no sense to create an ordinance of such magnitude, only to fail to enforce it.
The PHS football team became “road warriors” until the last few weeks of the season because of the CRIT mandate. Some may say that just hardened the team to become one of the school’s best, but in reality, what was the cost?
Lost days of education; a reallocation of funds at the school district to cover travel costs; expense of those who followed the ball club to out of town games; possible animosity toward CRIT; the list could go on.
The bottom line is, if one creates an ordinance that has created controversy and was reported as such in the biggest state newspaper, and there is no methodic place to enforce it...why have the ordinance?
Jamie Simms
Litchfield Park
